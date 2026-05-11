Women From Northeast Molested, Abused In Delhi: Police Investigate

Delhi Police are investigating a disturbing incident in Nehru Place where two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested, assaulted, and subjected to racist abuse, prompting a search for the identified suspects.

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested and subjected to racist abuse in Delhi's Nehru Place.

Delhi Police have registered a case and identified four suspects involved in the alleged assault and abuse.

The women were allegedly catcalled, assaulted, and threatened after an argument outside a hotel.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused individuals involved in the alleged crime.

Two women from the Northeast were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men outside a club in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place area, with police saying four people have been identified in the case and raids are underway to arrest them.

The incident took place around 6.30 am on May 10 near a tea stall outside the hotel, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding women in distress was received at the Kalkaji police station at around 7 am, following which local police teams rushed to the spot and found the two women there.

Investigation Launched Into Nehru Place Incident

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation," a senior police officer said.

The women alleged that they were having tea outside the hotel when two men started catcalling them. Soon, several others allegedly joined in, leading to an argument that later turned violent.

"One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused," the officer said.

Details Of The Alleged Assault And Abuse

One of the women also alleged that she was attacked with a bamboo stick while they were attempting to leave the spot. The accused also allegedly blocked their path and threatened them with consequences if they disclosed the incident.

"Both women were rushed to AIIMS for medical examination after police reached the scene. A case has been registered at the Kalkaji police station under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault of criminal force to against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 78 (stalking) and 3(5) (common intentions) of the BNS on May 10 and investigation was taken up immediately," the officer said.

The women informed the police that they would be able to identify the accused if produced before them.

Police Efforts To Apprehend The Accused

As part of the probe, CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned, and several witnesses and passersby present during the incident were identified and questioned.

During the investigation, eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned, following which four main accused involved in the incident were identified, police said.

Multiple police teams have been formed, and raids are underway at locations linked to the accused to apprehend them. No arrests have been made so far, police said.