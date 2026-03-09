Delhi Police Arrest Juveniles After Manipuri Woman Assaulted

Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles following the assault of a Manipuri woman in Malviya Nagar, after she confronted a group of men harassing her, sparking outrage and a swift police response.

Two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault of a Manipuri woman when she objected to harassment by a group of men at a park in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman and her friend were taking a walk in the park in Malviya Nagar, near the Saket District Court Complex.

According to a senior police officer, the men allegedly made comments at the two women.

"When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused persons allegedly assaulted the woman," the officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Following the incident, police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects.

In the subsequent raids conducted by the police, two juveniles were apprehended. Further raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects, the officer said.

He said police are in constant touch with the victim and further legal action will be taken based on her statement.

Recent Incidents in Malviya Nagar

The incident comes days after a couple -- Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain -- was arrested in Malviya Nagar for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh in their neighbourhood.

The couple had allegedly made derogatory comments about the women's appearance and profession during a dispute over dust falling to their floor from an air conditioner installation in the women's flat above.