Home  » News » Woman Assaulted in Delhi After Confronting Harassers

Woman Assaulted in Delhi After Confronting Harassers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 23:09 IST

A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted in Delhi after bravely confronting a group of men who were harassing her and her friend near the Saket District Court, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted near Saket District Court in Delhi after objecting to harassment.
  • The woman and her friend were reportedly subjected to offensive comments by a group of men while walking in a park.
  • An argument ensued after the woman objected, leading to the alleged assault and minor injuries.
  • Delhi police are investigating the incident, in contact with the victim, and working to identify and apprehend the accused.

A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted for objecting to harassment by a group of men near a park close to the Saket District Court complex on Sunday evening, police said.

According to preliminary information, the woman and her friend were taking a walk in a park when a group of men allegedly commented on them.

 

"When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out, and the accused allegedly assaulted her," a police officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

"A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement," the officer said.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
