MP Urges Centre to Enact Law Against Discrimination Towards North-Eastern Citizens

Following an alleged assault on a Manipuri woman in Delhi, a BJP MP is urging the Indian government to enact a national law to protect people from North-East India from discrimination and ensure their safety as citizens.

BJP MP Tapir Gao on Monday demanded that the Centre bring a law to safeguard people of the northeast from "discrimination and atrocities" outside their states in the country.

The Arunachal East MP's demand came after a Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted in south Delhi on Sunday evening. She and her friend were taking a walk in a park in Malviya Nagar when the alleged incident took place, according to the police.

The police said on Monday that they have arrested four juveniles in connection with the case.

A senior police officer said the minors allegedly made comments at the two women, and when one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued. One of the accused then allegedly assaulted the woman, the officer added.

Call for National Legislation

Expressing anguish over the alleged attack on the Manipuri woman, Gao said this comes days after three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly mistreated in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

"Such incidents are sending out a very negative messageâ¦ That's why I would like the Government of India to bring a law, the Prevention of Atrocities against North East citizens Act, in the country and enforce," the BJP MP told PTI Videos in the Parliament House complex.

"Because such incidents are increasing everywhere, be it in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi or Chandigarhâ¦ Our people from the northeast should also feel that they are citizens of Bharat," he said.

People hailing from one region may appear different in their looks from those belonging to other regions in the country but all are Indians, he said.