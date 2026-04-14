Noida violence fallout: UP govt hikes minimum wages for workers

In response to recent worker unrest in Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a hike in minimum wages across various worker categories, effective retroactively from April 1st, aiming to improve labour conditions and address demands for fair compensation.

IMAGE: Factory workers protest demanding a salary hike in Noida on April 13, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh government increases minimum wages for workers across categories following unrest in Noida.

Revised minimum wage rates are effective from April 1st, with increases for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers.

The decision follows consultations with employers and labour organisations to ensure a balanced outcome.

Wage hikes in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad see unskilled workers earning Rs 13,690 per month.

The move addresses demands for higher wages and better working conditions after large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee."

She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night."

Revised Wage Structure in Uttar Pradesh

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

Government Response to Worker Demands

The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.

The move comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, when thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions.

The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting the government to constitute a committee to address the situation and engage with the workers and employers.