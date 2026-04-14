Noida labour unrest a conspiracy, Pak link under probe: UP minister

Following violent protests by factory workers in Noida demanding wage increases, the Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister has alleged a conspiracy, raising concerns about potential links to Pakistan and vowing to address worker grievances through dialogue.

IMAGE: Employees of a company during a protest demanding a salary increment, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points The minister suggests a possible Pakistan link due to recent terror-related arrests in the region.

The protests, triggered by wage hike demands, resulted in arson, vandalism, and traffic disruption.

The government is engaging with workers to address their grievances through dialogue and restore normalcy in Noida.

The UP government reaffirms its commitment to labour welfare and resolving issues through discussion.

Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday termed the violence during workers' protests in Noida a "well-planned conspiracy" and said a possible Pakistan link was also being probed in the wake of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

"The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," Rajbhar said in a statement Monday night.

His remarks came after protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent in several parts of Noida, including Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported. Vehicles were set ablaze, and property was damaged, while traffic was severely disrupted across key routes.

The minister said the unrest could also have been aimed at disrupting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Muzaffarnagar earlier in the day, alleging that "anti-national forces" were attempting to create instability in the state.

He appealed to workers to maintain peace and not fall prey to provocation or misinformation.

"They should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace. Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers," Rajbhar said.

He said that on the chief minister's directions, senior officials have been rushed to Noida and are engaging directly with workers to resolve their grievances through dialogue. Administrative and police officers are already present on the ground and closely monitoring the situation.

Govt's commitment to labour welfare

Emphasising the government's commitment to labour welfare, Rajbhar said workers have played a crucial role in the state's development and reiterated that efforts are underway to address their concerns.

"By implementing the resolve of 'Shramev Jayate' on the ground, the government is continuously working for the welfare of workers," he said, adding that dialogue remains the preferred route for resolution.

Authorities have maintained that the situation in Noida is under control, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, and efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy.