Why Noida's Industrial Hub Erupted In Protest

'Workers are being pushed into 12- to 14-hour shifts under poor conditions. These largely leaderless protests are likely to continue.'

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed following a protest by employees demanding a salary increment in Phase-2, Noida, April 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Thousands of workers across Noida industrial sectors protested low wages, triggering violence, arson, and disruption in key manufacturing zones.

Wage disparity with Haryana, where minimum pay was recently raised, has intensified demands for higher salaries and improved compensation structures.

Nearly half of factories in affected areas shut operations as unrest escalated, forcing management to abandon premises amid safety concerns.

Labour unrest is spreading across industrial hubs like Manesar and Panipat, reflecting broader structural stress in contract employment systems.

It was no ordinary Monday morning in Noida's industrial belt.

At 6 am, when the first shift typically begins, thousands of workers gathered across Sectors 62 and 63 and Phase 2, protesting stagnant wages and poor working conditions, and pressing for a pay revision similar to that in neighboring Haryana.

The agitation soon escalated, with vehicles, including police SUVs, set ablaze and public property vandalised.

"Our appraisal was around Rs 39 in the last cycle, in April 2025. For years, our salaries have remained between Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,500," said a worker at Samvardhana Motherson, an automotive components manufacturer.

Another worker at a nearby textile unit pointed to rising household costs.

"If LPG costs can rise to Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000, how are we supposed to keep up? Either the factory should provide proper meals or compensate us for the higher expense," said Manju Kumari of Rapid Creations.

Noida's industrial hub houses about 12,000 factories across sectors including automobile components, electronics and textiles.

The protests, which started on Friday, follow the Haryana government's recent decision to raise minimum wages by 35 per cent, pushing daily pay to about Rs 580 to Rs 750.

In Noida, daily wages currently range between Rs 350 and Rs 400.

"There is no incentive to work. Someone who joins today earns the same as an employee working for the past five years," said Pritam Kumar, who works at a wiring factory.

"With minimum wages at Rs 11,000 and contractors taking roughly Rs 1,000, contract workers receive only Rs 10,000 in hand. Haryana has raised minimum wages to Rs 15,000.

Workers here are now demanding Rs 20,000 and double overtime," said Naim Ahmed, district secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Noida.

Beyond wages, workers flagged broader concerns.

"We don't get proper pay slips. There is no proof of employment, which affects our ability to take loans," said another protester. Safety concerns were also raised.

"Some shifts end at 11 pm, and the industrial area sees heavy vehicle traffic. Several coworkers have been injured. Who is responsible for them?"

Workers said the protests would continue until their demands are addressed.

'This is a broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and other cities, driven by misinformation about wage revisions. Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws, with no material impact on the company. Employee safety remains our top priority,' said a Samvardhana Motherson spokesperson, in an exchange filing.

According to Vipin Kumar Malhan, president of the Noida Entrepreneurs Association, nearly 50 per cent of factories in the affected areas were forced to shut for the day.

Security guards at several sites said management had briefly arrived in the morning before leaving as the situation deteriorated.

"Things went out of control, and the owners and managers left for the day," said one guard outside a factory.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government stands with workers while cautioning against unrest.

'Be wary of those seeking to incite industrial disruption. I also urge entrepreneurs to engage directly with their workers,' he said at an event in Muzaffarnagar.

Later, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said authorities were identifying those responsible for inciting violence and warned of strict action.

'There are large, reputed factories in Noida. Beyond the damage, the image of the hub has been affected. We will have to rebuild stakeholder confidence,' he said.

Spreading unrest

Workers across industrial hubs in Manesar, Panipat and now Noida are increasingly strained by stagnant wages and deteriorating working conditions.

Last week, clashes erupted in Industrial Model Township Manesar as thousands of contract workers took to the streets.

The unrest comes amid disruptions in gas supplies linked to West Asia, particularly affecting energy-intensive sectors such as ceramics, glass and small manufacturing units.

Rising costs and supply constraints have forced several units to scale down production or temporarily shut operations, with contract workers bearing the brunt through reduced workdays, wage losses and mounting job insecurity.

In February, about 30,000 contract workers at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat refinery staged a sit-in, demanding eight-hour shifts, timely wage payments, overtime compensation, and basic amenities including drinking water, sanitation and medical facilities.

"Contract workers are being made to work extra hours without overtime. The protests in Manesar and Panipat have now spread to Noida," said Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary, AITUC, adding that the four new labour codes could weaken safeguards on wages, safety and social security by diluting the role of unions.

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, national general secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, echoed the concern.

"The new labour codes will curb union power. Workers are being pushed into 12- to 14-hour shifts under poor conditions. These largely leaderless protests are likely to continue under the new framework," Sidhu said.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff