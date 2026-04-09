Factory Workers in Manesar Clash with Police During Wage Hike Protest

A factory strike in Manesar, India, turned violent as workers protesting for higher wages clashed with police, highlighting ongoing labour disputes in the region.

Key Points Factory workers in Manesar, India, initiated a strike demanding a wage increase.

The protest escalated, leading to the torching of a police motorcycle and other property damage.

Police responded with a lathi charge to disperse the striking workers.

Prohibitory orders were imposed by the district administration to maintain law and order.

The Automobile Industry Contract Workers Union stated that workers were peacefully seeking written assurances regarding their demands.

Factory workers on strike in Manesar torched a police motorcycle on Thursday in a protest demanding a hike in wage.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the striking workers.

The district administration had on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in Manesar.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Richa Global plant in Sector 4, IMT Manesar, and police have cordoned off the area, an officer said.

A fire brigade was kept on standby after reports came that protesters set on fire chairs and benches.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, to maintain law and order in the area.

The Automobile Industry Contract Workers Union, in a press release, said the workers had gathered peacefully at the company gate in the morning and were seeking written assurances to their demands.