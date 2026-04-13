Gurugram Police Allege Conspiracy Behind Factory Unrest, Arrest Six

Gurugram Police uncover a conspiracy behind the IMT-Manesar factory riots, arresting six individuals for inciting violence and arson among protesting workers demanding salary hikes.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram Police allege the factory unrest in IMT-Manesar was a planned conspiracy involving external elements.

Six individuals have been arrested for inciting workers to riot, engage in arson, and cause chaos.

The arrested individuals are not employees of any companies in the IMT-Manesar area.

WhatsApp chats seized from the accused reveal a conspiracy to incite riots and vandalism.

Police have arrested 55 workers, including 25 women, in connection with the violence and vandalism during the protest.

The recent unrest outside several companies in the IMT-Manesar area over salary hikes was not spontaneous but part of a well-planned conspiracy, with external anti-social elements inciting employees to riot, engage in arson and cause chaos, police said on Monday.

The Gurugram Police, while uncovering the conspiracy, arrested six accused on Monday. Investigations have revealed that these individuals were not employed by any companies, yet they were trying to incite the workers to violence, police said.

In a statement, police said investigations have revealed that these accused were among the main conspirators in the strike who vandalised company buildings and vehicles, setting fire, pelting stones at police and assaulting company employees and police officers. These accused have no connection with any company in IMT, Manesar, police said, adding that they repeatedly incited the striking workers to set fire to the company buildings, vandalise those and pelt stones at police.

Police have seized mobile phones from the accused. Their WhatsApp chats have revealed a conspiracy to incite riots, police said.

Since the first week of April, thousands of employees were protesting outside the tehsil office in the IMT-Manesar area, demanding a pay raise. While they demonstrated peacefully for several days, on April 9, there were sudden incidents of vandalism, arson and rioting outside several companies. Police used force to restore peace in the area.

A case was filed by the companies at the IMT-Manesar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arrested Individuals and Charges

The six accused arrested on Monday were identified as Akash from Rohtak, Harish Chand from Pauri Garhwal, Pintu Kumar from Bihar's Madhubani district, Raju Singh from Udham Singh Nagar, Shyambir from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh and Ajit Singh from Jind district in Haryana, police said.

Further Arrests and Legal Proceedings

Taking action in connection with the violence, vandalism and stone-pelting during the protest, the IMT-Manesar police station arrested 55 workers, including 25 women, on Friday and sent them to the Bhondsi jail.

A senior police officer said on Friday that 44 accused, including women, were given an opportunity to submit the necessary forms for bail, but they were unable to provide the surety and other documents.