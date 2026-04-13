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Workers' stir over pay hike turns violent in Noida, vehicles torched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: April 13, 2026 12:46 IST

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Factory worker protests in Noida over long-pending wage demands turned violent, resulting in property damage and prompting police intervention to restore order.

Workers protest turns violent

IMAGE: Factory workers throw stones during a protest demanding a hike in wages in Noida. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Factory workers in Noida protested demanding a hike in wages, leading to violent clashes.
  • The protests involved arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting in Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas of Noida.
  • Vehicles and property were damaged, causing traffic congestion and public inconvenience.
  • Police have deployed forces to control the situation and are working to restore normalcy.
  • Authorities are appealing to the public to avoid spreading or believing rumours.

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas.

Police Response and Current Situation

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation.

"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.

Authorities have also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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