Noida impact? BJP MLA urges Yogi govt to formulate labour welfare policy

The ruling party MLA is urging the Uttar Pradesh government to create a comprehensive labour policy that includes education, healthcare, housing, and social security for workers, ensuring their overall well-being.

IMAGE: A police vehicle being torched as employees of a company protest demanding a salary increment, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, April 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The proposed policy aims to extend welfare measures beyond employment, focusing on the overall well-being of labourers and their families.

Singh highlights the need for accessible education and healthcare, suggesting schools, residential facilities, and mobile health units in labour-concentrated areas.

The MLA proposes a 'Green Card' for free OPD services at private hospitals and advocates for affordable housing schemes near workplaces.

He stresses the importance of integrating workers into insurance, pension, and social security schemes for transparent and effective implementation.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to formulate a comprehensive policy covering education, healthcare, housing and social security for labourers, saying welfare measures must go beyond employment to ensure overall well-being.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh highlighted the "actual plight" of workers and called for targeted interventions to address their needs.

"In today's environment, it is essential to address not merely the employment needs of workers, but also the need of quality education for their children, accessible and effective healthcare services for their families, safe and affordable housing, social security coverage, and the overall sustenance of their livelihood," Singh said in the letter.

Referring to the recent labour-related unrest in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the MLA said the situation underscores the urgent need for "more concrete and pragmatic measures" to resolve issues faced by the working class.

"Despite the various schemes operated by the government, the benefits of these initiatives are not effectively reaching all workers at the grassroots level," he said.

Singh stressed the need for free and accessible education for workers' children and suggested that schools and residential facilities be developed in areas with a high concentration of labourers.

He also called for strengthening healthcare access through primary health centres and mobile health units. "Free and accessible healthcare services should be made available to workers and their families, and medical treatment must be ensured for every individual," he said.

The MLA further proposed issuance of a "Green Card" to enable workers and their families to avail free outpatient department (OPD) services at private hospitals across the state.

On housing, Singh advocated the expansion of safe and affordable housing schemes, with residential facilities located close to workplaces.

"Workers should be comprehensively integrated into insurance, pension, and other social security schemes, ensuring their simple, transparent, and effective implementation," he added.