Don't allow...: UP CM amid Noida workers' violence

Adityanath had earlier referred to a conspiracy angle behind the violence during the protest, which is currently under police investigation.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yogi Adityanath emphasised preventing external interference in factory operations to maintain industrial harmony.

Noida DM too warns outsourcing agencies and contractors of strict action, including blacklisting, for unruly worker behaviour.

The warning follows a large-scale, violent protest by factory workers in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said no external elements should be allowed to interfere in factory operations, asserting that such interference can disrupt industrial harmony and progress.

His remarks in the state capital come two days after large-scale unrest in Noida, where thousands of factory workers, including women, struck work to demand a wage hike, among other things.

The protest had turned violent at places, leading to arson, stone pelting and vandalism.

Adityanath had earlier referred to a conspiracy angle behind the violence during the protest, which is currently under police investigation.

While speaking at a function marking the rollout and flagging off of the one-millionth bus from the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow on Wednesday, Adityanath described the occasion as a moment of pride after the company's 34-year journey in the city.

"We must ensure that no outside elements are allowed to interfere in the internal matters of our factories or groups under any circumstances. 'Bigaadne wale bahut aaenge, banaane wale kam milenge' (Those who disrupt are many, but those who build are rare)," the CM told the audience, which comprised top officers of the company and its employees.

DM's Warning to Agencies

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has warned outsourcing agencies and contractors of strict action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, in case of any unruly behaviour by them or their workers.

The warning comes in the wake of a large-scale protest by thousands of factory workers, including women, in Noida that turned violent on Monday.

Chairing a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units on Tuesday, Roopam stressed the need for 100 per cent compliance with government guidelines to maintain industrial peace in the district.

"All contractors must ensure 100 per cent adherence to government guidelines. If any unruly behaviour is exhibited by an agency, or by any of its employees or workers, the agency itself shall be held jointly responsible and in such instances, the agency may be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its licence may be initiated," the DM said.

Revised Minimum Wage Rates

Referring to the revised minimum wage rates prescribed by the state government, the district magistrate said unskilled workers will receive Rs 13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 15,059, and skilled workers Rs 16,868.

She directed contractors to ensure full compliance with these wage standards and to transfer wages directly into workers' bank accounts.

Importance of Industrial Harmony

Emphasising the interdependence of stakeholders, Roopam said industry, workers and employers are mutually complementary.

"The smooth operation of industries safeguards employment opportunities, while the stability of employers simultaneously ensures the future of the workforce," she said.

She cautioned that any disruption in industrial activity would adversely impact all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state.

The district magistrate also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information and urged all stakeholders to work with mutual cooperation and trust.

She assured that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers, and that the administration stands ready to act promptly to resolve any issues.