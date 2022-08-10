News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor

Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2022 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not comfortable in the alliance with the BJP and that is why he moved from one political formation to the other.

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, said the impact of the political developments in Bihar will remain limited to the state at present.

They were unlikely to have an impact on the national level in the short-run, he said.

 

"From 2017 to 2022, he was with the BJP. But I never found him comfortable because of many reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagatbandhan," Kishor told television news channels in Patna.

On reports that Kumar harbours prime ministerial ambitions, Kishor insisted the developments were strictly 'Bihar-centric'.

He said Bihar has seen six experiments in government formation since 2012-13 and Nitish Kumar has been a constant as the chief minister.

"Since 2012-13, this is the sixth experiment as far as government formation is concerned. In all these six experiments, Nitish Kumar has remained the Chief Minister. And there has been no change in the situation in Bihar. I hope that the new government will do something good," Kishor told Republic TV.

Kishor told CNN News 18 that it will have to be seen whether the new government performs or not as the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal-United have contradicting stances on a number of issues, including corruption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns
Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns
Nitish will try to split RJD, claims Sushil Modi
Nitish will try to split RJD, claims Sushil Modi
Tejashwi Yadav returns as the kingmaker in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav returns as the kingmaker in Bihar
SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral
SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral
The Cutest Tiranga Moment!
The Cutest Tiranga Moment!
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar

Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar

'Worry' about 2024 polls: Nitish's warning to BJP

'Worry' about 2024 polls: Nitish's warning to BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances