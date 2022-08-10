News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar

Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar

By DOMINIC XAVIER
Last updated on: August 10, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dom's Take: Bihar

When the BJP triumvirate -- Amit Anilchandra Shah, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh -- descended on Patna on Sunday, July 31, 2022 and met with party MLAs and MPs, it appeared to political observers that despite declarations that the BJP would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 Bihar assembly election in alliance with the JD-U, it was time for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make his move.

Months earlier, the old warhorse had via well publicised iftar party appearances, signalled his rapprochement with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, leading to Tuesday's break-up of the NDA government in Bihar and the swearing in of a JD-U-RJD Mahagathbandan replacement.

The momentum for Nitish Kumar's decision came with events in distant Mumbai where the BJP masterminded a coup against Uddhav Thackeray's goverment by splitting the Shiv Sena.

Nitish, like every other non-BJP chief minister in the country, knew his party flock was vulnerable to the BJP's many methods of persuasion. By quickly forming a government, he has prevented his legislators -- at least for now -- from wanting to leave the JD-U for BJP promises of future ministerial positions.

Of course, the Gujarati gentlemen with elephantine memories for political slights, have known of Nitish's intentions -- only the timing may have been a surprise -- and are unlikely to rest till they bring him down as they did another ally who stood up to them.

If Nitish is as shrewd a practitioner of realpolitik as he is billed to be, we'd like to see if he can do the unthinkable -- break up the BJP legislature party in Bihar.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
DOMINIC XAVIER / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Shah spoke to Nitish, failed to convince him: Reports
Shah spoke to Nitish, failed to convince him: Reports
JD-U meet blames Chirag, RCP for undermining party
JD-U meet blames Chirag, RCP for undermining party
'Nitish Kumar will not dare challenge BJP'
'Nitish Kumar will not dare challenge BJP'
Alia, Ranbir Are On Their Babymoon
Alia, Ranbir Are On Their Babymoon
Akali leader Majithia granted bail in drugs case
Akali leader Majithia granted bail in drugs case
Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena
Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena
Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...
Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP weighs options as Nitish walks out of coalition

BJP weighs options as Nitish walks out of coalition

Has BJP's Operation Nitish Begun?

Has BJP's Operation Nitish Begun?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances