Nitish will try to split RJD, claims Sushil Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 10, 2022 15:21 IST
A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance, saffron party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that the new government will fall before completing its term in 2025.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna on August 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi, who has known Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for five decades, also said that the Janata Dal-United supremo insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar who had voted for the National Democratic Alliance.

Addressing a press conference, the former deputy chief minister alleged that Kumar will “ditch the RJD and try to split it, taking advantage of RJD boss Lalu Prasad's illness”.

 

He refuted the JD-U's claims of a "conspiracy" hatched through RCP Singh, claiming that the former Union minister had been inducted into the cabinet after consent was obtained from Nitish Kumar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We will like to see how the new Bihar government functions with (RJD leader) Tejashwi as de facto CM; it will fall before next polls,” the BJP leader added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
