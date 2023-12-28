News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish, Lalan attend JD-U meet amid reports of rift

Nitish, Lalan attend JD-U meet amid reports of rift

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 28, 2023 17:42 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh arrived together at the party's office in New Delhi on Thursday to attend its office-bearers meeting amid intense buzz about changes within the organisation.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with JD-U president Lalan Singh during an event, in Patna on November 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

That the two leaders chose to arrive together after having a meeting at Kumar's residence appeared to be aimed at a message of unity in the party.

Party sources have not ruled out the possibility of Singh stepping down as the JD-U president at its national executive and council meet on Friday.

 

Kumar may take over the mantle, a party leader said, insisting that there has been no confirmation to this effect from the two top JD-U leaders.

Singh has earlier in the day accused the media of setting a 'narrative', a reference to differences within the party and the reports about his likely resignation, at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft," Singh said sarcastically.

Singh added that it is a routine meeting.

"You are trying to set the narrative... JD-U is one, and will remain united," he said.

Shortly before leaving Patna for the national capital, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar on Thursday asserted that the JD-U's two-day conclave in Delhi was a 'normal and annual' affair with 'nothing extraordinary' about it, rejecting speculations of turmoil in his party.

Speculation had been rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to alleged proximity to JD-U ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

A section of the media also claimed that after having dumped the BJP in August last year, Kumar was now planning an about-turn.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Has JD-U President Lalan Singh Quit?
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
JD-U MP wants Nitish as INDIA convenor, Sena says...
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
Qatar court commutes death of 8 Indian Navy veterans
Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade
Hyderabad firm develops XBB1.5 Covid vax, awaits nod
