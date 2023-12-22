'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face

Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal on Friday said that the common public does not know Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and it is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who should become the prime minister candidate for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a press conference after the Opposition's INDIA bloc leaders meeting, at the Hyatt Hotel, in Mumbai on September 1, 2023. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

"Public does not who 'Kharge Pharge' is. Even I don't know he was the president of Congress. Nobody knows him. Masses don't know him. The public knows Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar should become prime minister. He is popular all over India," Mandal said.

Mandal, JD-U MLA from Gopalpur Assembly said that it was his party president Nitish Kumar who played a key role in stitching the INDIA bloc.

"Everything was done by Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar played the role of convenor when the alliance was named INDIA. He gathered all the regional leaders and helped in bringing them together for meetings again and again. They should choose Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister's face," he said.

The JD-U MLA also targeted the Congress and said that it is a party that cannot be trusted by the public.

"The Congress party is not worth trusting. It was the Congress under which people faced the brunt of inflation and rising prices. The BJP came into power only due to their poor policies. Now the BJP has taken inflation to another level. So why to pick faces of the past, pick new faces," Mandal said.