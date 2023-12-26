News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Has JD-U President Lallan Singh Quit?

Has JD-U President Lallan Singh Quit?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 26, 2023 20:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rumours were afloat in Bihar on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Rajiv Ranjan 'Lallan' Singh has told the former he wanted to step down as Janata Dal-United national President.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Janata Dal-United national President Lallan Singh in Patna, November 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

At the JD-U headquarters in Patna, leaders had a tough time fending off queries from journalists, who also wanted to know whether speculation of a rift between Nitish Kumar and Lallan, on account of the latter's growing proximity with Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad had a grain of truth.

"You speak of fissures in the JD-U. I say there is not even a scratch," asserted Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Chaudhary blamed rumours surrounding Lallan Singh in the media, saying, "We, in the party, have heard nothing of that sort, but you people give things whatever spin you wish and then drop it when it suits your news cycle".

He evaded a direct reply when asked whether Lallan Singh was likely to make a formal offer of his resignation at the JD-U's national executive meeting scheduled in New Delhi later this week.

"Please be informed that on December 29, the party's national executive and national council meetings are going to be held. These were long overdue. Also, JD-U leaders from across the country will sit together and discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months," said Chaudhary.

His attention was drawn to a remark by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who as a former deputy CM knows Nitish Kumar from close quarters, that the Bihar CM is growing uneasy with Lallan Singh's closeness with Lalu, and fears sabotage.

"You will always see Sushil Kumar Modi speaking about the JD-U, but never about his own party," Chaudhary said. "This is because he has become a nobody in the BJP. His sense of mortification has caused his imagination to run wild."

However, a senior JD-U leader, requesting anonymity, said that Lallan Singh has, indeed, expressed his desire to give up the top party post, which he has been occupying for more than a couple of years.

The issue was understood to have come up for discussion when Nitsh Kumar visited Lalan's home last week.

The CM is said to be unhappy with Lallan's request; he told Nitish Kumar he wants to concentrate on retaining his Munger Lok Sabha seat and feels the responsibilities as national president made a lot of demands on his time and energy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?
Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?
Nitish breaks silence on Kharge to be made INDIA face
Nitish breaks silence on Kharge to be made INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?
Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?
'I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award'
'I'm returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award'
1st Test PIX: Rabada fifer rattles India
1st Test PIX: Rabada fifer rattles India
Bavuma walks off injured: Ruled out of Centurion Test?
Bavuma walks off injured: Ruled out of Centurion Test?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Giriraj Singh's big claim: RJD, JD-U to merge soon

Giriraj Singh's big claim: RJD, JD-U to merge soon

JD-U MP wants Nitish as INDIA convenor, Sena says...

JD-U MP wants Nitish as INDIA convenor, Sena says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances