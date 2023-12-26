Has JD-U President Lallan Singh Quit?

Rumours were afloat in Bihar on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Rajiv Ranjan 'Lallan' Singh has told the former he wanted to step down as Janata Dal-United national President.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Janata Dal-United national President Lallan Singh in Patna, November 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the JD-U headquarters in Patna, leaders had a tough time fending off queries from journalists, who also wanted to know whether speculation of a rift between Nitish Kumar and Lallan, on account of the latter's growing proximity with Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad had a grain of truth.

"You speak of fissures in the JD-U. I say there is not even a scratch," asserted Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Chaudhary blamed rumours surrounding Lallan Singh in the media, saying, "We, in the party, have heard nothing of that sort, but you people give things whatever spin you wish and then drop it when it suits your news cycle".

He evaded a direct reply when asked whether Lallan Singh was likely to make a formal offer of his resignation at the JD-U's national executive meeting scheduled in New Delhi later this week.

"Please be informed that on December 29, the party's national executive and national council meetings are going to be held. These were long overdue. Also, JD-U leaders from across the country will sit together and discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months," said Chaudhary.

His attention was drawn to a remark by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who as a former deputy CM knows Nitish Kumar from close quarters, that the Bihar CM is growing uneasy with Lallan Singh's closeness with Lalu, and fears sabotage.

"You will always see Sushil Kumar Modi speaking about the JD-U, but never about his own party," Chaudhary said. "This is because he has become a nobody in the BJP. His sense of mortification has caused his imagination to run wild."

However, a senior JD-U leader, requesting anonymity, said that Lallan Singh has, indeed, expressed his desire to give up the top party post, which he has been occupying for more than a couple of years.

The issue was understood to have come up for discussion when Nitsh Kumar visited Lalan's home last week.

The CM is said to be unhappy with Lallan's request; he told Nitish Kumar he wants to concentrate on retaining his Munger Lok Sabha seat and feels the responsibilities as national president made a lot of demands on his time and energy.