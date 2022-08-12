News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity

Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2022 15:00 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal, said on Friday that he had no prime ministerial aspirations but was only working to bring the entire opposition together.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,. Photograph: PTI Photo

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties walk and work together. If they do, it will be good," Kumar told reporters in Patna when asked whether he was a possible prime ministerial candidate of the opposition.

Nitish Kumar was sworn chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took an oath as deputy chief minister.

 

The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly.

Sources said that expansion of the cabinet is likely to take place on August 16 and RJD will have more ministers than the Janata Dal-United.

Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
