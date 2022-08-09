Govts, allies change, yet Nitish Kumar remains Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar has again proven that he is a master of the art of changing governments.

IMAGE: JD-U leader Nitish Kumar with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav at former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence, Patna, August 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

For some, it was a reversal of the happenings in 2017, when he dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance, while for others it was a reversal of happenings in Maharashtra where a Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government was overthrown to form a Bharatiya Janata Party-rebel Sena government.

Said Ranabir Samaddar, well-known political scientist and former professor of Maulana Azad Institute of Asian Studies, “Bihar has become the flipside of the Maharashtra coin.”

The frequent change of platforms -- from secular socialist to aligning with a right wing party to being the upholder of Dalit rights -- may have diminished Nitish's standing as the ‘sushasan' (good governance) man, but his political ability to do the impossible has certainly not diminished.

“If he sustains the momentum of what he managed to do now with his new movement, then 2024 general elections in Bihar, where 40 crucial seats will go to polls, will prove to be a real battleground for the BJP,” said Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who also practises psephology.

The 71-year-old Kumar, who became chief minister for a record eighth time, had started out as an engineer in the Bihar Electricity Board before joining politics under the aegis of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and participated in Jayaprakash Narayan's movement in the 1970s.

After many torturous splits and mergers of the Socialist party, Kumar formed the Janata Dal-United.

A JD-U-BJP combine tried to end the long reign in Bihar of rival erstwhile socialist Lalu Prasad's RJD, and in March 2000, he was elected chief minister of the state for the first time. However, this government was short-lived as the NDA did not have the numbers and had to make way for the RJD.

Kumar then joined the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet and proved to be a good administrator in his new role as railway minister, introducing computerised railway reservation among other initiatives.