Nishant Kumar joins JD-U: What it means for Bihar politics

Nishant Kumar joins JD-U: What it means for Bihar politics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 08, 2026 20:27 IST

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has officially joined the JD-U, fueling speculation about his future role in Bihar's political landscape and the party's leadership

IMAGE: JD-U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha presents party membership to Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, as he joins the JD-U, in Patna, March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, joins the JD-U, aiming to strengthen its organisation.
  • Nishant Kumar affirms his commitment to continue his father's development work in Bihar and take it to the masses.
  • Speculation arises regarding Nishant Kumar potentially becoming the Deputy Chief Minister in the new Bihar government.
  • Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha prompts his son's entry into active politics within the JD-U.

Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Janata Dal United's national working president Sanjay Jha.

After joining the party, Nishant said, "My father decided to go to the Rajya Sabha. It was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation."

 

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

People of the state will never forget the CM's contribution to the state's development, he said.

"I thank everyone. I will honour the trust you all have placed in me. The country, our state and I are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years. I will take the development work done by the CM to the masses," Nishant said.

Nitish's son received a rousing reception at the JD(U) office on his arrival.

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums.

Speculation surrounds future role

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD-U MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant would be elected to the state legislative council next month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
