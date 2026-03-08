HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nishant Kumar Prepares For Political Plunge

Nishant Kumar Prepares For Political Plunge

REDIFF NEWS
March 08, 2026
March 08, 2026 09:53 IST

Nishant Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, will join the Janata Dal-United on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Hours before his plunge into politics, Nishant met senior JD-U leaders and young MLAs to understand the party's future plans.

Nishant's entry into politics comes as his father prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha, ending his long tenure as chief minister.

JD-U leaders suggested that Nishant should launch a political tour across Bihar after he joins the party.

There is also speculation that he could take up an important role in the party or government.

IMAGE: Nishant Kumar with JD-U Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha in Patna on Saturday. All photographs: JD(U)/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nishant Kumar met JD-U leaders and young MLAs ahead of formally joining the party on Sunday.
  • His political entry coincides with Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha.
  • Nishant, a software engineer and BIT Mesra alumnus, has largely maintained a low public profile until now.

JD(U) Leadership Transition Begins

IMAGE: Nishant Kumar meets senior JD-U leaders and party MLAs at Sanjay Kumar Jha's residence in Patna, here and below.
 

Speculation Over Deputy CM Role

IMAGE: Will Nishant Kumar be assigned a deputy chief minister's role after his father steps down?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
