Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll

Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar may move to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for the BJP to take the top post while accommodating his son Nishant as deputy CM.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: CMO Bihar/ANI Photo

Key Points JD-U sources said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may move to the Rajya Sabha, potentially paving the way for a BJP CM.

The speculation includes the possibility of Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

Senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh dismissed the rumours as a 'Holi prank', affirming Nitish Kumar's position as CM.

JD-U is yet to officially announce its Rajya Sabha nominees, adding to the uncertainty.

Reports suggest Nitish Kumar could choose the Rajya Sabha route for an 'honourable exit' after being at the helm since 2005.

Bihar was abuzz with speculation on Wednesday that Janata Dal-United president and the state's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may move to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to take the top post while accommodating his son Nishant as deputy CM.

Sources from the JD-U stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha, days after the Election Commission announced the polls for the upper house.

This comes amid a meeting that was held at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in Patna between Kumar, JD-U national working president Sanjay Jha, and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

However, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the rumour as a 'Holi prank', asserting 'Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister'.

The filing of nomination papers for five Rajya Sabha seats in the state will close on Thursday.

Nitish son set to join politics

While the BJP has named its two candidates, including national general secretary Nitin Nabin, and confirmed a second consecutive term for junior National Democratic Alliance ally Upendra Kushwaha, the JD-U is yet to officially announce its nominees.

The rumours of Kumar, who turned 75 earlier this month, being one of the candidates of JD-U, surfaced a day after the party had announced that his son Nishant would be making a belated entry into politics.

Earlier, there was speculation that the reclusive Nishant, who is in his late 40s and is yet to be formally inducted into the JD-U, could be sent straight to the Rajya Sabha.

However, with less than 24 hours left for filling of nomination papers, several media outlets ran reports claiming that the chief minister, who has been at the helm since 2005, could choose the Rajya Sabha route to make an 'honourable exit'.

Bihar to get first BJP CM?

According to these unconfirmed reports, the BJP, which has been outperforming the JD-U in elections, will have its own CM in the only Hindi heartland state where the highest seat of power has eluded it.

These reports also suggested that as a bargain, Kumar could settle for the deputy CM's post for his son.

When Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the state, was approached with queries, he said, "Today is Holi. Such pranks are common on the occasion. Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister".

JD-U MLC Sanjay Kumar alias Gandhi ji, a close aide of the party supremo, reacted with bewilderment when his response was sought to the rumours.

"We have no information about who will be the Rajya Sabha candidates of the party. There is an impression that Union minister Ram Nath Thakur may retain his seat, but that is also not official. As regards the other seat, it is a decision to be taken by the chief minister, who is known to reveal his cards at the eleventh hour. We cannot say anything on the reports in the media," he said.