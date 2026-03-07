Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics

Nishant, a non-controversial figure, is like his father, an engineer.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with son Nishant Kumar in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

JD-U leaders unanimously approved Nishant Kumar's entry into the party.

His entry marks a major shift for Nitish Kumar, who has long criticised dynasty politics.

Bihar's longest serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar to formally join Janata Dal-United on Saturday.

This much awaited decision was taken at a meeting of JD-U MLAs and MLCs along with Nitish Kumar, party working president Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Lalan Singh.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told the media that Nishant Kumar's entry into the party was unanimously approved by all present at the meeting. "Nishant will become active in politics after taking membership of the JD-U," Neeraj Kumar added. "He will go on a state wide Bihar Yatra to meet people."

Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U president, has always been against 'parivaarvad' (dynasty politics).

Nishant, 50, is simple and calm, and a non-controversial figure till date. Like his father, Nishant is also an engineer, soft-spoken and suave.

Nitish Kumar has constantly denounced Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad for bringing his sons and daughters into politics.

