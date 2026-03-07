JD-U leaders upset over Nitish exit, welcome son's entry

JD-U lawmakers voiced their concerns over Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha, while also welcoming the imminent political debut of his son, Nishant, amidst speculation about the future leadership of the state.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U national president Nitish Kumar organises a party meeting at the CM's residence, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Janata Dal-United legislators in Bihar on Friday conveyed their anguish to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his decision to move to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP, but drew solace from the imminent political entry of Nishant, the party chief's only son.

Members of the party in the bicameral legislature, as well as both Houses of Parliament, who had been taken aback by the sudden move of the JD-U president, got an opportunity to interact with him at a meeting held in the evening at the chief minister's residence.

"Lawmakers of the party were assured by the CM that he decided of his own accord and not under any pressure. He also assured that he would keep himself available to party workers in the state for guidance", state parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters.

Replying to another query, he said, "Yes, the chief minister has given the green light for Nishant's entry. He is likely to join the party in a day or two".

Asked about what post Nishant was likely to hold in the party and whether he was likely to join the new government that will be formed after Kumar steps down, Chaudhary quipped, "For some things, you should wait a little (kuchh cheezon ke liye kuchh intezaar kar leejiye)".

Kumar, who has been the state's longest serving CM, on Thursday caused a flutter by filing his nomination papers for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats which the JD-U is contesting in the biennial elections, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, minutes after announcing the decision on social media.

Second-term JD(U) MLA Shalini Mishra told PTI video, "Nitish Kumar has always said he has no lust for power. His latest move will silence even his most strident critics. He has given so much to Bihar. His name will be written in golden letters, like his idols Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur."

Another senior minister Shravan Kumar, who has been a close aide of Nitish Kumar since the 1990s, said, "We told the CM that we are anguished, but out of respect, we shall be with him in whatever decision he has taken. We also underscored the need for bringing in Nishant, whose presence will energise the party."

JD-U MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar told reporters, "It is wrong to say a section of party workers are angry at the decision. They are in pain and this was conveyed to the CM at today's meeting. He said I am there (main hoon na)."

The remarks came in the backdrop of protests by party workers, especially at the JD-U office, where they blackened posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, alleging that their leader was being made to step down as part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, a decades-old ally.

Nishant's Political Debut

On the entry of Nishant, the JD-U MLC said, "It will be in a day or two. The exact date and time shall be conveyed to all by the party. Nishant is so unlike our leader of the opposition (RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav), who feels embarrassed over his parents' legacy (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both ex CMs). Nishant himself is proud of the values that have been instilled in him by his parents. Nishant, who was not present at the meeting, wants to tour the state upon joining the party, which shows he is going to evolve into a mature political leader."

Another party MLC Sanjay Singh said, "Nitish Kumar assured party leaders that he will try to devote as much time as possible to Bihar. He also said in the new government, the party will continue to have as much say as ever."

Speculation on Bihar's Next Chief Minister

Speculation is rife that the BJP, which is the single largest party in the Assembly with 89 MLAs, four more than the JD-U's tally, is going to push for its own chief minister in Bihar, which is the only Hindi heartland where the saffron party has not yet been able to head the government.

However, JD-U leaders did not categorically state the party's stand on the issue, their common refrain being 'this is for the top leadership to decide. We shall comply with whatever decision is taken by them'.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, a former national president, and Sanjay Kumar Jha, Rajya Sabha MP and the current working president of the JD-U, both of whom, incidentally, are being charged by a section of workers with having acted as 'moles' of the BJP.

The two leaders have, however, chosen not to react to such misgivings.