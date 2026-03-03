Nitish's son to join politics, Rajya Sabha nomination likely

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is poised to enter the political arena, with the JD(U) party preparing to formally announce his arrival and a significant role within the party.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, is confirmed to be entering active politics, with a formal announcement from JD-U expected soon.

JD-U leaders anticipate Nishant Kumar will be given a significant role and responsibility within the party.

The decision to bring Nishant Kumar into politics has been welcomed by JD-U workers and the BJP, an ally in the NDA.

Speculation arises regarding a potential Rajya Sabha seat for Nishant Kumar as five seats from Bihar are up for election.

The entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into politics has been finalised, and the decision will soon be announced formally by the Janata Dal-United, state minister Sharwan Kumar said on Tuesday.

The senior JD-U leader said Nishant will be given a 'bigger responsibility' in the party.

"Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi," he told PTI.

"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister.

Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen."

Kumar, who has been a minister in the state cabinet for more than a decade, is considered very close to the CM.

Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni said JD-U workers have been demanding Nishant Kumar's entry into active politics for several years.

"Now, it has been finalised. We are quite happy with the decision," Sahni, also a JD-U leader, told PTI.

Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "It is a big Holi gift for the party's rank and file and also the people of the state. Nishant's entry into active politics will certainly benefit the party. He is a photocopy of our leader, Nitish Kumar."

BJP welcomes Nishant's entry into politics

JD-U ally Bharatiya Janata Party also welcomed Nishant's entry into politics.

"I welcome the new generation to enter politics. I thank the CM for leading the NDA in the recent assembly elections. It is a matter of great happiness that Nishant Kumar will now enter politics with the support of the CM and his family, and we wholeheartedly welcome him," Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal told PTI Video.

"He is certainly an educated young leader, holding a BTech degree, and is a well-grounded individual. Every event happens in its own time, and perhaps now the right time has arrived. His entry should be warmly welcomed," said the former state BJP president.

Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections in Bihar

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 5.

The elections will be held as the tenures of JD-U's Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Manch's Upendra Kushwaha are ending.

As per the latest tally in the state legislature, all five seats would now go to the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

However, the RJD has decided to field its candidates to ensure the election is not decided unopposed.