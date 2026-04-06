Three Arrested in Nuh for Fake Social Media Cyber Frauds

Nuh Police have arrested three individuals for creating fake social media profiles to commit cyber fraud, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in the region.

Key Points Nuh Police arrested three individuals, Mursaleem, Javed, and Yusuf, for creating fake social media profiles used in cyber fraud.

The arrests were made in connection with three separate cases investigated by the Crime Branch and Cyber Police Station in Nuh.

Police recovered five fake SIM cards and three mobile phones from the suspects.

The Nuh Police have launched a continuous campaign against cybercriminals in the region.

Nuh Police has arrested three suspects in three different cases of creating fake social media profiles to perpetrate cyber frauds, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mursaleem, Javed, residents of Nuh and Yusuf, a resident of Palwal. 5 fake SIM cards and 3 mobile phones were recovered from their possession on Sunday, they said.

Ongoing Campaign Against Cybercrime

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said that a continuous campaign is being launched against cybercriminals, and as part of this campaign, teams from the Crime Branch, Nuh, and the Cyber Police Station were patrolling.

During the patrol, the police received information about the whereabouts of the accused, and they were arrested in different areas.

"Campaign against cyber criminals will continue", Kumar said.