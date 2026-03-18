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Gurugram Man Arrested for Alleged Rape After Matrimonial Site Deception

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 21:08 IST

A Gurugram man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met on a matrimonial website, highlighting the dangers of online deception and sexual exploitation.

Photograph: @Nadeemactor/Instagram

Photograph: @Nadeemactor/Instagram

Key Points

  • A Gurugram man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met on a matrimonial website after promising marriage.
  • The accused, Nadeem Khan, allegedly established physical relations with the woman multiple times before refusing to marry her.
  • Khan, a rental broker, was also wanted in another similar case and had a reward on his head.
  • Police investigation is ongoing, and the accused is currently in police remand for further questioning regarding the matrimonial site rape allegations.

The Gurugram Police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman over several months after befriending her on a matrimonial website under the pretext of marriage, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

 

Khan, who works as a rental broker in Gurugram, was also wanted in a similar case and carried a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head.

According to the police, the complaint met Khan through a profile on a matrimonial platform. In her complaint lodged at the Kherki Daula police station on December 5 last year, she had alleged that Khand invited her to his flat in Sector 86.

The police said the accused established physical relations with the woman multiple times on promise of marriage. He later refused to marry her and ended all contact.

Investigation and Confession

"During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to contacting women through matrimonial sites and sexually exploiting them on the pretext of marriage," a police spokesperson said.

The police have recovered the mobile phone used in the crime. Khan was produced before a city court, which granted a two-day police remand for further questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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