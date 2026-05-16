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Nigerian Cyber Fraudster Busted For Posing As US, UK Citizens

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 18:15 IST

A Nigerian national has been arrested in Delhi for running a sophisticated social media cyber fraud, creating fake profiles to dupe victims with promises of gifts and foreign currency.

Key Points

  • A Nigerian national was arrested for creating fake social media profiles impersonating US and UK citizens.
  • The accused allegedly defrauded victims by promising expensive gifts and foreign currency.
  • The scam involved posing as customs officials to extort money for purported customs duties and taxes.
  • The victim transferred nearly Rs 68 lakh in multiple transactions.
  • The accused had previously been arrested for similar cyber fraud activities.

A Nigerian national was arrested in Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh STF for allegedly creating fake profiles of US and UK citizens on social media and cheating victims on the pretext of sending expensive gifts and foreign currency, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Arrested in Delhi Cyber Fraud Case

The accused, identified as Uchenwa, a resident of Olo State in Nigeria and currently living in south Delhi's Khanpur area, was arrested on Thursday night, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement.

 

According to the STF, the accused and his associates allegedly created fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp posing as foreign nationals and befriended Indian users, both men and women, online.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

The gang allegedly lured victims by promising expensive gifts and foreign currency from abroad and later posed as customs or income tax officials to extort money in the name of customs duty and taxes after claiming that the parcels had been "detained" at airports, the officials said.

Three mobile phones and four SIM cards were seized from the accused, they added.

The action was taken based on intelligence inputs regarding active Nigerian cyber fraud gangs operating through social media platforms, the STF said.

Details of the Lucknow Complaint

During the investigation, the STF came across a complaint lodged by a Lucknow resident at the Madeyganj police station in 2026.

The complainant was allegedly trapped by a fake Facebook profile of a UK-based woman identified as "Doris William" in August 2025, the officials said.

The victim later said that gifts and foreign currency worth around Rs 3 crore had arrived at Delhi airport, following which he was allegedly asked to deposit money towards customs charges, income tax, GST and other fees.

The STF said the victim transferred nearly Rs 68 lakh in multiple transactions between 2025 and January 2026.

Accused's Confession and Previous Arrest

During interrogation, the accused "confessed" that he had come to India in 2010 for the garment business, but later joined cyber fraud activities after suffering losses, the officials said.

He also told investigators that he had earlier been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in a similar case in 2020 and had spent around four years in jail before resuming such activities after getting bail, the STF said.

The officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang and examine bank accounts, wallets and electronic devices linked to the racket.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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