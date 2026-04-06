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Home  » News » Three Arrested in Nuh for Fake Social Media Cyber Frauds

Three Arrested in Nuh for Fake Social Media Cyber Frauds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 18:41 IST

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Nuh Police have arrested three individuals for creating fake social media profiles to commit cyber fraud, seizing fake SIM cards and mobile phones in a crackdown on cybercrime.

Key Points

  • Nuh Police arrested three individuals, Mursaleem, Javed, and Yusuf, for creating fake social media profiles used in cyber fraud.
  • The arrests were made in connection with three separate cases, highlighting a widespread issue.
  • Police recovered five fake SIM cards and three mobile phones from the suspects, indicating the scale of the operation.
  • A continuous campaign is underway against cybercriminals in the Nuh region, demonstrating a commitment to combating cyber fraud.

Nuh Police has arrested three suspects in three different cases of creating fake social media profiles to perpetrate cyber frauds, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mursaleem, Javed, residents of Nuh and Yusuf, a resident of Palwal. 5 fake SIM cards and 3 mobile phones were recovered from their possession on Sunday, they said.

 

Ongoing Campaign Against Cybercrime

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said that a continuous campaign is being launched against cybercriminals, and as part of this campaign, teams from the Crime Branch, Nuh, and the Cyber Police Station were patrolling.

During the patrol, the police received information about the whereabouts of the accused, and they were arrested in different areas.

"Campaign against cyber criminals will continue", Kumar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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