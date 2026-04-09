International Cyber Fraud Racket Busted: Two Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two African nationals suspected of running an international cyber fraud racket, preying on victims through online romance scams and defrauding them of over Rs 5 million.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two African nationals arrested in Delhi for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud racket.

The accused impersonated women online to build emotional relationships with victims and then request money.

Victims across multiple states were defrauded of more than Rs 5 million.

Police seized mobile phones, passports, and incriminating chats related to the cyber fraud.

The accused are also suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities in the Delhi-NCR region.

Two African nationals have been arrested over suspected involvement in an international cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped victims across multiple states of more than Rs 50 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly impersonated women on online platforms to befriend Indian victims and build emotional relationships. They would later claim to be travelling to India and fabricate stories about being detained at airports or facing immigration issues, seeking money for clearance and other expenses.

Police said the arrests were made following sustained surveillance, technical analysis and verification of suspicious mule bank accounts linked to multiple complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

According to the police, at least 12 complaints from across states involving defrauded funds exceeding Rs 50 lakh were traced to several bank accounts used by the accused.

"These accounts were opened in different names across various banks and were used to receive money fraudulently obtained from victims," a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Seized Items

During investigation, six mobile phones and two passports were seized from the accused. Police said the devices contained incriminating chats, details of mule bank accounts and conversations with victims, along with fabricated images related to airports apparently used to mislead targets.

Drug Trafficking Links

Both accused are also suspected to have links with drug trafficking activities in the Delhi-NCR region and are being probed further, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members.