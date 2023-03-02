23 Years Later, India Strikes Back!

National Investigation Agency officials seized Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar's home in Srinagar on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Zargar alias Mushtaq Latrum is the founder of the Al-Umar Mujahideen, a terror group in Kashmir.

On December 31, 1999, Zargar was released along with Jaish e Mohammed founder Masood Azhar and the British terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh in exchange for the passengers and crew on board IC-814, the Indian Airlines flight hijacked from Kathmandu and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Zargar is reported to be living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In 1989, he was involved in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, then home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The NIA notice of attachment of Mushtaq Zargar's property at Nowhatta near the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Zargar's brother watches NIA agents post the notice of attachment.

IMAGE: A family member breaks down as NIA agents seize the house.

IMAGE: Rouf Ahmad Misgar, a neighbour, speaks with the media.

IMAGE: NIA agents in action.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com