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New TN cabinet vows break from Dravidian-era governance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 18:25 IST

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Tamil Nadu's newly elected government, led by C Joseph Vijay, is set to usher in an era of transparency with a comprehensive audit and a commitment to corruption-free governance.

TVK ministers sworn in

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as other TVK leaders take oath as ministers in the state government during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The new Tamil Nadu government, led by C Joseph Vijay, promises a transparent and corruption-free administration.
  • A comprehensive 'white paper' audit of all state departments will be conducted to assess the fiscal health and expose any irregularities.
  • The government aims to implement a 'zero-interference' policy to ensure administrative integrity at all levels.
  • Ministers emphasise a focus on development, social justice, and addressing the state's debt through honest governance.
  • The new cabinet seeks to break from the Dravidian political dominance and establish a solution-oriented government.

Following the high-profile ceremony on Sunday, in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, newly inducted cabinet ministers signaled a radical departure from traditional governance, promising a 'white paper' audit of all state departments and a 'zero-interference' policy in administration.

Vijay's victory in his debut election is being heralded as a historic shift that upended nearly six decades of Dravidian political dominance.

 

New Government's Vision for Tamil Nadu

Speaking to PTI Videos after the swearing-in, Minister Aadhav Arjuna described the election result as a 'victory for the people', specifically crediting the youth and women of Tamil Nadu.

Arjuna emphasised that the new administration would be anchored in transparency, secularism, and social justice.

"Our leader and all ministers will provide a transparent government. We will work for all minority brothers and sisters and prioritise development," he stated.

When questioned about the transition from the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government, Arjuna alleged that the 'experience' of the outgoing regime was largely defined by 'corruption', which TVK intends to replace with a development-focused ministry.

Comprehensive Audit and Financial Restructuring

Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar outlined the government's immediate roadmap, confirming that the chief minister has directed a comprehensive audit of every department. The findings will be released to the public as a 'white paper' to expose the current state of affairs and fiscal health of the ministries.

"We will do a complete audit... what is there, what is not there, and what needs to be prioritised," Kumar told PTI Videos.

He alleged that departments had been 'looted' over several decades and argued that a clear public report is necessary before the new government can effectively restructure the state's shattered finances.

Addressing the state's massive debt -- estimated to exceed Rs 10 lakh crore -- Kumar asserted that 'honest administration' would be the primary tool to resolve the crisis.

Commitment to Clean and Transparent Governance

The cabinet, described by observers as a blend of youth and experience, has adopted a servant-leadership rhetoric.

Minister Arunraaj expressed that the party feels a heavy sense of responsibility toward the mandate given to TVK.

"Our intentions are pure. You will see a difference in how TVK governs - clean, transparent, and corruption-free," Arunraaj told PTI Videos.

Responding to skepticism from opposition leaders regarding the government's stability, he welcomed the challenge, noting that a 'properly functioning opposition' is essential for a healthy democracy.

Administrative Reforms and Grassroots Transparency

Minister Rajmohan focused on administrative reform, highlighting a 'zero-interference' model.

He stressed that transparency must begin at the grassroots, from police stations and panchayats to the ministerial level.

"We need to listen more than we talk," Rajmohan told PTI Videos.

"We have come with a clear plan and proper 'homework' to provide a solution-oriented government under our chief minister's leadership."

The swearing-in of the nine-member cabinet marks the first time since 1967 that a party other than the DMK or AIADMK has held the reins of power in Tamil Nadu.

The new government has been directed by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly by May 13.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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