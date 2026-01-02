HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » New Life, New Hope: Welcoming Newborns

New Life, New Hope: Welcoming Newborns

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 11:39 IST

x

Hospitals across India celebrated the arrival of New Year's babies on January 1, 2026.

From Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia maternity hospital to Agartala's Indira Gandhi memorial hospital, healthcare workers welcomed the first newborns of the year with joy and care.

These heartwarming moments capture the beginning of new lives and new hopes as India rings in 2026.

 

Nurses pose for a photograph with the newborn babies, born on January 01, 2026, at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, in Mumbai

IMAGE: Nurses pose for a photograph with the newborn babies, born on January 1, 2026, at the Nowrosjee Wadia maternity hospital in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

New beginnings, Wadia Children's and Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, welcomes the first newborns of 2026 on New Year's Day

IMAGE: The Wadia hospital in Mumbai welcomes the first newborns of 2026, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

New beginnings, Wadia Children's and Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, welcomes the first newborns of 2026 on New Year's Day

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Nurses pose for a photograph with the newborn babies, born on January 01, 2026, at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, in Mumbai

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Nurses taking care of newborn babies born on January 1, 2026, at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, in Agartala

IMAGE: Nurses take care of newborn babies born on January 1, 2026 at Indira Gandhi memorial hospital in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A nurse gives a newborn baby, born on January 1, 2026, to her mother, at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala

IMAGE: A nurse gives a newborn baby, born on January 1, 2026, to her mother at the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

World Welcomes 2026!
World Welcomes 2026!
The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...
Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...
The Defining News Stories of 2025
The Defining News Stories of 2025
Images That Defined 2025
Images That Defined 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

CM Yogi's Intervention Helps Indira Nagar Woman Get Her Home Back2:44

CM Yogi's Intervention Helps Indira Nagar Woman Get Her...

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO