New Life, New Hope: Welcoming Newborns

Hospitals across India celebrated the arrival of New Year's babies on January 1, 2026.

From Mumbai's Nowrosjee Wadia maternity hospital to Agartala's Indira Gandhi memorial hospital, healthcare workers welcomed the first newborns of the year with joy and care.

These heartwarming moments capture the beginning of new lives and new hopes as India rings in 2026.

IMAGE: Nurses pose for a photograph with the newborn babies, born on January 1, 2026, at the Nowrosjee Wadia maternity hospital in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Wadia hospital in Mumbai welcomes the first newborns of 2026, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Nurses take care of newborn babies born on January 1, 2026 at Indira Gandhi memorial hospital in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A nurse gives a newborn baby, born on January 1, 2026, to her mother at the Indira Gandhi memorial hospital in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff