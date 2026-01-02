The Defining News Stories of 2025

2025 was a period of profound transformation across the globe.

From historical leadership changes in the United States and the Vatican to groundbreaking scientific achievements and rising geopolitical tensions, these events reshaped international relations.

Here is a look at the top news stories that captured the world's attention last year.

Donald Trump Takes Charge

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his presidential inauguration at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool via Reuters

Justin Trudeau Resigns

IMAGE: Canada's outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau carries his chair from the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, January 6, 2025. Photograph: Patrick Doyle/Reuters

Jakarta Flood

IMAGE: Pasijah, 55, plants mangrove seedlings in the submerged hamlet of Rejosari Senik, Demak regency, Central Java Province, Indonesia, February 19, 2025. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Trump Meets Zelenskyy

IMAGE: Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House as US Vice President J D Vance reacts, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Myanmar Earthquake

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025 Photograph: Reuters

Pope Francis Passes Away

IMAGE: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters

Pope Leo XIV Elected

IMAGE: Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Operation Sindoor

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, holds a press briefing following India's military strikes on Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The Air India Crash

IMAGE: A person walks past debris at the crash site after an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed during take-off in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Russia-Ukraine War Continues

IMAGE: A medic assists a resident as she leaves her apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine. December 23, 2025, that was hit by a Russian drone. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff