The Defining News Stories of 2025

2025 was a period of profound transformation across the globe.
From historical leadership changes in the United States and the Vatican to groundbreaking scientific achievements and rising geopolitical tensions, these events reshaped international relations.
Here is a look at the top news stories that captured the world's attention last year.
Donald Trump Takes Charge
IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his presidential inauguration at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool via Reuters
Justin Trudeau Resigns
IMAGE: Canada's outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau carries his chair from the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, January 6, 2025. Photograph: Patrick Doyle/Reuters
Jakarta Flood
IMAGE: Pasijah, 55, plants mangrove seedlings in the submerged hamlet of Rejosari Senik, Demak regency, Central Java Province, Indonesia, February 19, 2025. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters
Trump Meets Zelenskyy
IMAGE: Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House as US Vice President J D Vance reacts, February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Myanmar Earthquake
IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025 Photograph: Reuters
Pope Francis Passes Away
IMAGE: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters
Pope Leo XIV Elected
IMAGE: Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Operation Sindoor
IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, holds a press briefing following India's military strikes on Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters
The Air India Crash
IMAGE: A person walks past debris at the crash site after an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed during take-off in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Russia-Ukraine War Continues
IMAGE: A medic assists a resident as she leaves her apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine. December 23, 2025, that was hit by a Russian drone. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
