World Welcomes 2026 With Dazzling Celebrations

The world welcomed 2026 with spectacular celebrations across continents.

From dazzling fireworks illuminating iconic landmarks like the London Eye, Marina Bay, and Copacabana beach to intimate gatherings at historic sites, the New Year brought together diverse cultures in joyous unity.

World leaders marked the occasion while millions gathered from Times Square to Tokyo's Meiji Shrine, creating unforgettable moments of hope and celebration for the year ahead.

IMAGE: Girls celebrate New Year 2025 at Ganga Ghat, Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks as the screen behind him mistakenly says 'Happy Birthday' during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV visits the Nativity scene on New Year's Eve in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he delivers his New Year's speech to France at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend an event to celebrate the New Year in Pyongyang. Photograph: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project and Sava river during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

IMAGE: Men dressed as Santa Claus pose on New Year's Eve in downtown Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: Efekan Akyuz/Reuters

IMAGE: People take part in New Year celebrations near St Basil's cathedral in central Moscow. Photograph: Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode near the London Eye ferris wheel to mark New Year's celebrations in London. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

IMAGE: People pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode as drones display '2026 in the night sky during New Year celebrations in Barcelona. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore. Photograph: Ore Huiying/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the glass dome of the Reichstag building to mark New Year's celebrations in Berlin. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple kiss during New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode above Ljubljana castle to mark New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: People watch as fireworks explode over the Kigali Convention Centre during the New Year's celebrations in Kigali, Rwanda, December 31, 2025. Photograph: Jean Bizimana/Reuters

IMAGE: The Cape Malay choir reacts in Bo-Kaap during New Year celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to mark New Year's celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria. Photograph: Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

IMAGE: Security forces watch New Year's Day celebration fireworks in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather at Times Square, New York City, on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold sparklers next to a Christmas tree during New Year's celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters

IMAGE: People take a selfie during New Year's celebrations in Dubai. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Women celebrate the 2026 in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A couple poses in snow-covered Gulmarg. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People enjoy themselves at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff