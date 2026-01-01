World Welcomes 2026 With Dazzling Celebrations

The world welcomed 2026 with spectacular celebrations across continents.
From dazzling fireworks illuminating iconic landmarks like the London Eye, Marina Bay, and Copacabana beach to intimate gatherings at historic sites, the New Year brought together diverse cultures in joyous unity.
World leaders marked the occasion while millions gathered from Times Square to Tokyo's Meiji Shrine, creating unforgettable moments of hope and celebration for the year ahead.
IMAGE: Girls celebrate New Year 2025 at Ganga Ghat, Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks as the screen behind him mistakenly says 'Happy Birthday' during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV visits the Nativity scene on New Year's Eve in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters
IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he delivers his New Year's speech to France at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend an event to celebrate the New Year in Pyongyang. Photograph: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project and Sava river during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters
IMAGE: Men dressed as Santa Claus pose on New Year's Eve in downtown Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: Efekan Akyuz/Reuters
IMAGE: People take part in New Year celebrations near St Basil's cathedral in central Moscow. Photograph: Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode near the London Eye ferris wheel to mark New Year's celebrations in London. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
IMAGE: People pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode as drones display '2026 in the night sky during New Year celebrations in Barcelona. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore. Photograph: Ore Huiying/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the glass dome of the Reichstag building to mark New Year's celebrations in Berlin. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
IMAGE: A couple kiss during New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode above Ljubljana castle to mark New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: People watch as fireworks explode over the Kigali Convention Centre during the New Year's celebrations in Kigali, Rwanda, December 31, 2025. Photograph: Jean Bizimana/Reuters
IMAGE: The Cape Malay choir reacts in Bo-Kaap during New Year celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to mark New Year's celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria. Photograph: Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters
IMAGE: Security forces watch New Year's Day celebration fireworks in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters
IMAGE: People gather at Times Square, New York City, on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters
IMAGE: People hold sparklers next to a Christmas tree during New Year's celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters
IMAGE: People take a selfie during New Year's celebrations in Dubai. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
IMAGE: Women celebrate the 2026 in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A couple poses in snow-covered Gulmarg. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People enjoy themselves at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff