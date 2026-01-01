HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » World Welcomes 2026 With Dazzling Celebrations

World Welcomes 2026 With Dazzling Celebrations

By REDIFF NEWS
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 12:31 IST

x

The world welcomed 2026 with spectacular celebrations across continents.

From dazzling fireworks illuminating iconic landmarks like the London Eye, Marina Bay, and Copacabana beach to intimate gatherings at historic sites, the New Year brought together diverse cultures in joyous unity.

World leaders marked the occasion while millions gathered from Times Square to Tokyo's Meiji Shrine, creating unforgettable moments of hope and celebration for the year ahead.

Girls celebrate the eve of New Year 2025 at Ganga Ghat, in Varanasi

IMAGE: Girls celebrate New Year 2025 at Ganga Ghat, Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks as the screen behind him mistakenly says Happy Birthday, during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks as the screen behind him mistakenly says 'Happy Birthday' during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Pope Leo XIV gestures as he visits the Nativity scene on New Year's Eve in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV visits the Nativity scene on New Year's Eve in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters

 

French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he delivers his New Year's speech to the nation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he delivers his New Year's speech to France at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend an event to celebrate the New Year, in Pyongyang, North Korea

IMAGE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend an event to celebrate the New Year in Pyongyang. Photograph: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

 

Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project and Sava river during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project and Sava river during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

 

Men dressed as Santa Claus pose on New Year's Eve in downtown Ankara, Turkey

IMAGE: Men dressed as Santa Claus pose on New Year's Eve in downtown Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: Efekan Akyuz/Reuters

 

People take part in New Year celebrations near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia

IMAGE: People take part in New Year celebrations near St Basil's cathedral in central Moscow. Photograph: Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode near the London Eye Ferris wheel to mark the New Year's celebrations, in London, Britain

IMAGE: Fireworks explode near the London Eye ferris wheel to mark New Year's celebrations in London. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Valletta, Malta

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

People pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan

IMAGE: People pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode as drones display 2026 in the night sky during New Year celebrations, in Barcelona, Spain

IMAGE: Fireworks explode as drones display '2026 in the night sky during New Year celebrations in Barcelona. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore. Photograph: Ore Huiying/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode over the glass dome of Reichstag building and the German national flag to mark the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the glass dome of the Reichstag building to mark New Year's celebrations in Berlin. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

A couple kiss during the New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia

IMAGE: A couple kiss during New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode above Ljubljana castle, to mark the New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia

IMAGE: Fireworks explode above Ljubljana castle to mark New Year celebrations in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photograph: Borut Zivulovic/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

People watch as fireworks explode over the Kigali Convention Centre during the New Year's celebrations in Kigali, Rwanda

IMAGE: People watch as fireworks explode over the Kigali Convention Centre during the New Year's celebrations in Kigali, Rwanda, December 31, 2025. Photograph: Jean Bizimana/Reuters

 

Participants from the Cape Malay choir react in Bo-Kaap during New Year celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa

IMAGE: The Cape Malay choir reacts in Bo-Kaap during New Year celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

 

Fireworks explode over Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to mark the New Year's celebrations, in Lagos Nigeria

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to mark New Year's celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria. Photograph: Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

 

Security forces members watch the New Year's Day celebration fireworks in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

IMAGE: Security forces watch New Year's Day celebration fireworks in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photograph: Luc Gnago/Reuters

 

People gather at Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City

IMAGE: People gather at Times Square, New York City, on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

People hold sparklers next to a Christmas tree during a New Year's eve celebration before a curfew, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine

IMAGE: People hold sparklers next to a Christmas tree during New Year's celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

People react as fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

IMAGE: Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters

 

People take a selfie during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

IMAGE: People take a selfie during New Year's celebrations in Dubai. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

Women pose with cut-outs as they celebrate the upcoming New Year 2026, in Ranchi

IMAGE: Women celebrate the 2026 in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A couple poses in a snow-covered area on the eve of the New Year, in Gulmarg

IMAGE: A couple poses in snow-covered Gulmarg. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People enjoy themselves at Connaught Place on the eve of New Year, in New Delhi

IMAGE: People enjoy themselves at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
Images That Defined 2025
Images That Defined 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...
Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
2025: A Year of Deadly Stampedes
2025: A Year of Deadly Stampedes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide Celebrations8:04

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide...

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar Temple4:34

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar...

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's Puri1:15

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO