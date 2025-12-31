HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...

Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2025 14:48 IST

x

A visual journey through some major events of 2025, from the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to the strategic success of Operation Sindoor, India's decisive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Devotees offer prayers at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri during the ongoing MahaKumbh Mela 2025

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers at the Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

A devotee gets Tilak applied on her forehead at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Maghi Purnima during the ongoing MahaKumbh Mela 2025

IMAGE: A devotee gets tilak applied on her forehead at the Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A woman being rescued following a stampede before the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

IMAGE: A woman is rescued following the stampede before the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the Maha Kumbh 2025

IMAGE: Sadhus take Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankrant' during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Police personnel mounted on horse patrol as devotees take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025

IMAGE: Police personnel mounted on horses patrol the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

A Sadhvi blows a conch during the third Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami at the ongoing MahaKumbh

IMAGE: A sadhvi blows a conch during the third Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Naga Sadhus arrives to take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025

IMAGE: Naga Sadhus arrive for the Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Skydiver Anamika Sharma skydives from 1300 feet carrying a flag with Operation Sindoor written on it to commemorate the success of the mission

IMAGE: Skydiver Anamika Sharma skydives from 1,300 feet in Bangkok carrying a flag with Operation Sindoor written on it, to commemorate the mission's success. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

School teachers celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor in Bikaner

IMAGE: School teachers celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote for the Vice President election at Parliament

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi cast his vote in the vice presidential election. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

President of India Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of Office of Vice President of India to C P Radhakrishnan at a swearing-in ceremony

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office of vice president to C P Radhakrishnan at the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed world's highest railway bridge-Chenab Rail Bridge

IMAGE: The Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Clouds gather around the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest single arch railway bridge over the Chenab river

IMAGE: Clouds gather around the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest single arch railway bridge, over the Chenab river. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Tiranga as he inaugurates Chenab bridge - the world's highest railway arch bridge

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Tiranga as he inaugurates the Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff. Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh Mela: Among The Faithful
Maha Kumbh Mela: Among The Faithful
2025: A Year of Deadly Stampedes
2025: A Year of Deadly Stampedes
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
The 25 Best Candid Pictures Of 2025
The 25 Best Candid Pictures Of 2025
25 More Candid Pictures From 2025
25 More Candid Pictures From 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments- - -0:45

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments-...

Indian Army to showcase unique animal force at Republic Day parade0:53

Indian Army to showcase unique animal force at Republic...

Salman Khan left Mumbai for New Year celebrations0:43

Salman Khan left Mumbai for New Year celebrations

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO