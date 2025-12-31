Maha Kumbh Mela, Operation Sindoor...

A visual journey through some major events of 2025, from the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to the strategic success of Operation Sindoor, India's decisive military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers at the Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee gets tilak applied on her forehead at the Triveni Sangam on Maghi Purnima during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman is rescued following the stampede before the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sadhus take Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankrant' during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel mounted on horses patrol the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A sadhvi blows a conch during the third Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naga Sadhus arrive for the Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Skydiver Anamika Sharma skydives from 1,300 feet in Bangkok carrying a flag with Operation Sindoor written on it, to commemorate the mission's success. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: School teachers celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi cast his vote in the vice presidential election. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office of vice president to C P Radhakrishnan at the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Railway conducts a trial run on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Clouds gather around the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest single arch railway bridge, over the Chenab river. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Tiranga as he inaugurates the Chenab Rail Bridge in Reasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

