Home  » News » Images That Defined 2025

Images That Defined 2025

December 29, 2025 10:27 IST

Captured in powerful images and unforgettable moments, 2025 emerged as a turning point in global affairs. These images tell the defining stories that shaped the world across continents.

 

Trump Delivers Tariffs

IMAGE: United States President Donald J Trump delivers remarks on tariffs at the White House. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

Gaza Hunger Crisis

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

Uttarakhand Cloudburst

IMAGE: A view of the flash flood that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Vote Chori

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivers a presentation on 'Vote Chori' at a dinner meeting with INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

India's Human Spaceflight Journey

IMAGE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Robot Race

IMAGE: An Unitree Robotics humanoid robot takes part in a 400m race at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Nepal - Gen Z

IMAGE: Protesters set fire while protesting against the government over alleged corruption in Kathmandu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Hamas-Israel Ceasefire

IMAGE: A Palestinian prisoner released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

 

Indian Women Conquer The World

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning their first-ever ODI World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

 

Hong Kong Hit By Major Fire

IMAGE: Wong, 71, whose wife was trapped inside a building during a major fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong. 161 people died in the fire. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

IndiGo Airlines Crisis

IMAGE: Travellers look at a flight schedule screen displaying several cancelled and delayed flights by IndiGo airlines at the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

Anarchy In Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman addresses supporters in Dhaka after his return from London after 17 years in exile. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

