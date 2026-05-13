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Nepalese National Arrested With Illegal Charas In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 19:58 IST

A Nepalese national has been apprehended near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh with a significant quantity of illegal charas, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Nepalese national was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The arrest was made by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
  • 4.66 kilograms of illegal charas, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, was seized.
  • The accused allegedly confessed to smuggling the contraband from Nepal for sale in India.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A joint team of the police and the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday arrested a Nepalese national allegedly with 4.66 kilograms of illegal charas worth about Rs 2.5 crore near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said.

Drug Bust at Indo-Nepal Border

Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the SHO of Rupaideha had received information that a consignment of charas was being smuggled into India from the neighbouring country.

 

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the police and the SSB conducted a raid and arrested Mohammad Jabir Halwai, a resident of Eklaini village under the Bada Prahri police station area in Nepal's Banke district, he said.

Details of the Seizure

According to the SP, 4.66 kilograms of charas, stated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, was allegedly recovered from the accused.

Accused's Confession and Investigation

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that he had brought the contraband from Nepal and was planning to sell it in India, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further legal proceedings are underway, the SP said.

Tracing the Smuggling Network

Srivastava added that based on the preliminary interrogation of the arrested narcotics smuggler, efforts are being made to trace his forward and backward linkages.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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