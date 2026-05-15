NEET-UG to be reconducted on June 21

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam due to reported irregularities, the National Testing Agency has announced the re-examination will take place on June 21.
Key Points
- NEET-UG exam cancelled due to alleged irregularities in the examination process.
- National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-conduct NEET-UG on June 21.
- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged irregularities.
- Decision to re-conduct exam made after a high-level meeting.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21.
The exam was earlier conducted on May 3.
CBI Inquiry Into NEET-UG Irregularities
The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam.
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Confirmed
"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," a senior official said.
The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.