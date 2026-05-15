NEET-UG to be reconducted on June 21

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam due to reported irregularities, the National Testing Agency has announced the re-examination will take place on June 21.

IMAGE: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest demanding the abolition of the NEET examination and the dismantling of the National Testing Agency (NTA), in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NEET-UG exam cancelled due to alleged irregularities in the examination process.

National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-conduct NEET-UG on June 21.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Decision to re-conduct exam made after a high-level meeting.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21.

The exam was earlier conducted on May 3.

CBI Inquiry Into NEET-UG Irregularities

The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam.

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Confirmed

"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," a senior official said.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.