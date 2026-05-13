NEET-UG Re-Exam: 'Treat May 3 As A Mock Exam'

'You sat for the exam. You experienced the environment -- the pressure, the time constraints, the pattern of questions, where you were strong, where you struggled.'

'That experience is invaluable. No amount of coaching can replicate that.'

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points 'When a difficulty is shared by the entire system -- every university, every college, every student -- it ceases to be a disadvantage for any individual. It levels out.'

'Whether you are at a coaching centre or studying on your own, treat this period as structured preparation time. Do not let the uncertainty become an excuse to drift. The syllabus has not changed. The exam format has not changed. Use the time.'

'No institution is going to disadvantage its entire incoming batch. Systems adjust. Students adjust. The important thing is not to catastrophise.'

'Town, city, coaching centre, independent study -- none of that creates an unbridgeable disadvantage. Stay on the syllabus. That is the great equaliser.'

'You know exactly which areas need more work. Every other batch writing NEET for the first time does not have that advantage. Use it. Go in the second time not with dread but with the confidence of someone who has done this before.'

History, it seems, has an uncomfortable habit of repeating itself and for India's medical aspirants, 2026 has delivered a grim echo of 2024.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, after the Rajasthan police's special operations group uncovered a 'guess paper' with reportedly over 140 questions matching the actual exam.

Over 22 lakh students are now in limbo -- many of whom had already cleared a gap year, prepared relentlessly and believed this exam would finally close that chapter.

Into this storm of confusion and anxiety in steps rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan J S K, associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty -- a man with three decades of experience in guiding students through precisely these kinds of crossroads. His counsel is measured, grounded and, most importantly, calm.

Dr Nagarajan J S K tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff why gap year students as well as those who had freshly appeared for the exam on May 3, the result of which now stands cancelled, must not panic.

'Even with a month's delay in conducting the re-exam, the overall academic calendar remains more or less intact'

The NEET UG 2026 examination has been cancelled following a paper leak. Over 22 lakh students are affected.

See, paper leaks... sometimes they happen. It is unfortunate but it has happened before and the system has dealt with it.

What concerns me more right now is the panic among students. That panic is doing more damage than the leak itself.

The way question papers are set has evolved considerably. Earlier, the process was fairly open -- questions would be shared through ordinary communication channels which obviously left room for tampering.

Over the years, they moved to more secure, platform-based systems where examiners must log into a dedicated interface to contribute or validate questions and nothing can be saved locally on their own machines. But clearly, somewhere along the line, there has been a breach again.

The investigation will establish where exactly things went wrong. That is not something students can control. What they can control is how they respond now.

Students who were already in a gap year are perhaps the most anxious. How significantly will this disruption affect them?

Not as much as people fear, honestly.

See, medical college admissions -- MBBS, BDS -- typically begin only in September. That has always been the pattern. So even with a month's delay in conducting the re-exam, the overall academic calendar remains more or less intact.

Gap year students were already in preparation mode; they are not going to be thrown off course by a few weeks' delay. The deviation, I would say, is minimal.

But what about students who took a gap year and are now worried this disruption will set them back further?

There will not be any significant problem. Whether a student has completed their gap year before this happened or is still in the middle of it, the situation is the same for everyone. The whole country is facing this together.

You cannot single it out as one student's problem or one state's problem.

When a difficulty is shared by the entire system -- every university, every college, every student -- it ceases to be a disadvantage for any individual. It levels out.

'There is no reason to treat this as a lost year'

So how should gap year students spend their time while they wait for the re-exam date?

The students who do best are typically those enrolled in full-time coaching centres where the day is structured from morning to evening. There are classes, revisions, mock tests. There is a routine. That routine is everything.

Students preparing independently -- privately, at home -- tend to show more variable results, depending entirely on their own discipline.

So my advice is: Whether you are at a coaching centre or studying on your own, treat this period as structured preparation time. Do not let the uncertainty become an excuse to drift. The syllabus has not changed. The exam format has not changed. Use the time.

Could this cancellation effectively push students into an unplanned gap year, forcing them to lose a year even before medical college begins?

I do not think so, not in any meaningful sense.

The re-exam will happen -- and from what I understand, it should be conducted within a month. Admissions will follow. The first-year MBBS batch may begin slightly later than usual -- perhaps in September rather than June or July -- but programmes today are largely semester-based.

Any minor disruption in the first year tends to self-correct as the programme progresses. There is no reason to treat this as a lost year.

What about the academic impact on first-year students -- their readiness, their rhythm?

There may be small gaps, some initial adjustments but nothing that cannot be managed.

Honestly, when the delay affects every single student in the country simultaneously, the colleges and universities adapt. No institution is going to disadvantage its entire incoming batch.

Systems adjust. Students adjust. The important thing is not to catastrophise.

Many students who sat for the May 3 exam feel they performed well and they are terrified they may not replicate that performance in the re-exam. How should they handle that fear?

This is a very natural fear but let me put it in perspective.

Even in a normal NEET cycle, the paper is not a single uniform set -- there are multiple versions: A, B, C, D sets. The questions differ; the difficulty level varies across sets. So candidates are never truly on an identical footing to begin with. The exam has always carried an element of variability.

Performance depends on the individual candidate -- their preparation, their composure on the day, their command of the syllabus.

What I would say is this: One set of students found the paper easy, another found it tough. That is always the case. Go in well-prepared and trust the process.

'Once you understand what the exam is actually testing, and you follow the prescribed syllabus strictly, that is sufficient'

Will this disruption widen the gap between students from well-resourced coaching institutes and those from smaller towns who are preparing independently or with fewer resources?

No, not at all.

The syllabus is the same for everyone. The exam is the same for everyone.

I know we Indians have a tendency to panic at the first sign of disruption -- it is almost a cultural reflex when it comes to examinations. But once you understand what the exam is actually testing, and you follow the prescribed syllabus strictly, that is sufficient.

Town, city, coaching centre, independent study -- none of that creates an unbridgeable disadvantage. Stay on the syllabus. That is the great equaliser.

What is your specific advice for students who will be re-appearing for the exam?

My strong suggestion: Treat the May 3 examination as a mock exam. That is it. Reframe it entirely.

You sat for the exam. You experienced the environment -- the pressure, the time constraints, the pattern of questions, where you were strong, where you struggled. That experience is invaluable. No amount of coaching can replicate that.

Now you know how to walk in. You know what to expect. You know exactly which areas need more work.

Every other batch writing NEET for the first time does not have that advantage. Use it. Go in the second time not with dread but with the confidence of someone who has done this before.

Any final word for students who are feeling defeated right now?

Yes -- and I want to say this clearly: There is a disadvantage here, no question. But there are advantages too, if you choose to see them.

You have more time.

You have real exam experience.

You know the drill.

The student who uses this period wisely will walk into the re-exam better prepared than they were on May 3.

Do not waste the time feeling sorry for yourselves. Get back to work.