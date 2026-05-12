NEET-UG 2026 Scrapped: What Students Must Do Now

Based on the official NTA statement and government directives issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, here is a guide for students and parents about what they can do now.

Kindly note the image has only been used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam has come as a stunning shock to students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has laid out specific protocols to manage the transition.

Based on the official NTA statement and government directives issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, here is a guide for students and parents.

Critical do's for the NEET-UG re-exam

Rely only on official portals

Bookmark the official NTA web site (external link) and follow their verified X (formerly Twitter) handle (external link).

There could be plenty false information that starts floating on social media. Do not believe anything that has not been officially verified.

Verify communication

The NTA has stated that fresh exam dates and admit-card schedules will be communicated through the ‘official channels’.

Ensure the email and mobile number you provided during registration are active.

Maintain your study rhythm

Treat this as a ‘second chance’ rather than a setback.

Use this extra time to shore up topics that felt difficult during the May 3 attempt.

Keep your records safe

Even though the May 3 exam is cancelled, do not discard your original application form or identity proofs used during the first attempt.

Critical don'ts to avoid confusion

Do not re-register

The NTA has explicitly stated that ‘no fresh registration will be required’.

Your candidature from the May cycle is automatically carried forward.

Do not pay anyone

Be wary of scammers claiming you need to pay a ‘re-processing fee’.

The government has confirmed that ‘no additional examination fee will be levied’ and original fees will be handled via internal NTA resources.

Don't ignore local news regarding the Rajasthan SOG

Since the probe originated with the Rajasthan Special Operations Group, developments there will likely dictate how quickly the CBI can clear the path for a new exam date.

Status of admit cards and centres

The NTA statement makes it clear that the examination process of May 3 ‘could not be allowed to stand’.

This means:

Old admit cards are invalid

You cannot use the admit card issued for the May 3 exam for the re-test.

Fresh admit cards

A revised schedule for downloading new admit cards will be released once the new exam date is finalised.

Centre allocation

While your centre preferences (the cities you chose) are carried forward, the NTA may re-allocate specific venues to ensure the ‘AI-assisted CCTV surveillance’ and security protocols are uncompromised this time.

Financial and logistical clarity

In a move to restore trust, the government has addressed the financial burden on families:

Fee status

All fees previously paid for the May 2026 cycle are to be refunded, according to the NTA's statement.

The re-conducted exam will be funded using the agency’s internal resources.

CBI inquiry

The referral of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is ‘comprehensive’.

This means the timeline for the re-exam may be slightly longer than a typical postponement to ensure the new question bank is fully secured and GPS-tracked.

The 'stay ready' strategy

The NTA has acknowledged the 'real and significant inconvenience' this causes.

However, the move to cancel -- rather than just investigate -- suggests the compromise was deep enough that a fresh start was the only way to preserve the integrity of the medical profession.

Keep your focus on the core NCERT syllabus, as the difficulty level for a re-conducted exam is historically consistent with the original.