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Home  » News » NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3

NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 12, 2026 12:56 IST

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The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been cancelled by the National Testing Agency amid allegations of irregularities, prompting a CBI inquiry and a re-examination to ensure fairness and transparency for aspiring medical students.

NEET-UG exam

IMAGE: Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 due to concerns about transparency.
  • A comprehensive CBI inquiry has been ordered to investigate allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process.
  • The NTA will announce new dates for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and reissue admit cards through official channels.
  • The decision to cancel NEET-UG 2026 was made to maintain trust in the national examination system after inputs from central agencies and law enforcement.
  • The NTA assures full cooperation with the CBI, providing all necessary materials and assistance for the NEET-UG 2026 inquiry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 conducted on May 3, and said the examination will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

The CBI will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam, the agency said.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

NEET-UG 2026: Reasons for Cancellation

The agency said the inputs received, taken together with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.

CBI Inquiry into NEET-UG 2026 Irregularities

The NTA further said the government has decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted by the NTA on May 3 for students seeking admission to medical education courses at the undergraduate level.

NTA's Initial Security Measures for NEET-UG 2026

In a post on X on Sunday, the NTA had said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET-UG 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA had said.

According to the agency, inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity were received on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and were escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for "independent verification and necessary action".

It further said the action taken by law enforcement authorities, including recent detentions reported in the media, was a result of the "professional and timely work" of the investigating agencies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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