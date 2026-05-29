NEET paper leak: PM personally supervising situation, Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court has highlighted the critical need for accountability in the NEET paper leak case, recognising the significant distress caused to students and their families.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors raise slogans during a protest over the NEET-UG paper leak case during the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court stresses accountability for lapses in the NEET paper leak issue.

The court acknowledges the traumatic impact of the NEET controversy on students and families.

The government assures the Supreme Court that it is seriously concerned about the NEET issue and is taking steps to address it.

NEET-UG re-test is scheduled for June 21 with new mechanisms in place.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to file an affidavit in the NEET paper leak matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday stressed on accountability for the lapses in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue and said it was 'actually very traumatic' not only for the students but for their families as well if something like this happened.

"We should not disappoint our youngsters," a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said while hearing pleas on the matter, including one seeking a direction to replace or restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.

Government Response to NEET Concerns

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government is seriously concerned about the concerns of the youths and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation so that there is no lacunae.

"The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises," the bench observed.

"It is actually very traumatic if something like this happens, not just for the students, but also their families and everybody," the bench said, adding, "They invest so much emotion."

NEET Re-Test and Further Actions

Mehta told the bench that some new mechanisms have been put in place for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21.

Asked the Centre to file an affidavit in the matter, the bench posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI.

To recall, after the questions of NEET-UG were allegedly leaked in 2024, the top court had refused to cancel the test but passed various directions aimed at tackling paper leaks and also a criterion for cancelling public exams.