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NEET paper leak: Parl panel summons NTA, CBI over exam conduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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May 28, 2026 18:27 IST

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A parliamentary panel has summoned key officials from the Education Ministry, NTA, and CBI to address concerns and assurances related to the conduct of examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak investigation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The meeting addresses concerns raised about the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak and alleged irregularities.
  • CBI is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak, including conspiracy and cheating.
  • The panel will also address the 'Medical College Scam' involving dummy faculty and fake inspections.
  • The Health Ministry informed Rajya Sabha about CBI's FIR regarding irregularities in medical colleges.

A parliamentary panel has summoned officials of the Union Education Ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation to appear before it on Friday in connection with the assurances pertaining to the conduct of examinations by the testing agency.

According to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on May 27, the Committee on Government Assurances will hear the views of Vineet Joshi, secretary of the department of higher education, ministry of education, along with Abhishek Singh, director general of NTA and Praveen Sood, director of CBI.

 

The committee meeting is scheduled for 11 am on Friday.

The matter pertains to an assurance given in Rajya Sabha in reply to an unstarred question (USQ) dated November 27, 2024, regarding "Conduct of Examination by NTA", the notice said.

In its written reply to the question in November, 2024, the Education Ministry had stated that as informed by NTA, contracts for conducting examinations are awarded to agencies "as per the extant rules, orders and guidelines issued by the Government of India".

The ministry had also informed the House that complaints against vendors are dealt with in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the work order or tender document and action ranges "from deduction of payment to debarment" upon ascertaining deficiency of service.

On the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, the ministry had said the CBI was conducting a "comprehensive investigation into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities including conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust etc." and had filed five charge sheets against 45 accused as on November 22, 2024.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.

The committee will also hear the views of Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Punya Salila Srivastava, National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth and CBI Director regarding an assurance given in reply to Rajya Sabha USQ dated 29 July, 2025 regarding "Medical College Scam", according to the notice.

On the "Medical College Scam", the Health Ministry in a written reply had informed Rajya Sabha in July 2025 that the CBI had lodged an FIR in New Delhi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities involving dummy faculty, fake inspections and falsified patient records.

The ministry had said the matter was under investigation by the CBI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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