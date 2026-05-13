NEET Paper Leak: Police Question Coaching Staff In Latur

Following allegations of a paper leak, police in Latur are investigating coaching centres after a complaint that a mock test mirrored the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which has since been cancelled.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Latur police question six individuals, including coaching staff, in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak.

A complaint alleges that a mock test conducted by a Latur coaching institute contained 42 questions identical to those in the NEET exam.

The NEET (UG) 2024 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled amid paper leak allegations.

CBI has arrested five individuals across multiple cities in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case.

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have questioned six persons including coaching class staff in connection with the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak, an official said on Wednesday.

Latur city is known as a coaching class hub and attracts students from across Maharashtra.

NEET Paper Leak Investigation in Latur

A total of six persons were questioned and their statements recorded, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameersinh Salve told PTI.

The NEET (UG) 2024 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak.

Allegations of Mock Test Similarity

A parent of a student lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office here on Tuesday, claiming that 42 questions in a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute in Latur were identical to those that appeared in the NEET.

Salve said he questioned six persons, including students, coaching class staff and counsellors, and recorded their statements. Police have also seized CCTV footage from two coaching institutes, he said.

CBI Involvement and Arrests

The CBI has arrested five persons and is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case.

Among those arrested are three individuals from Jaipur: Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik. Several other suspects are being questioned in various cities and may be arrested later, CBI officials said.