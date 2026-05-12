Nashik Police Detain Man In NEET Paper Leak Case

Nashik Police have detained a suspect in connection with the NEET paper leak, prompting a CBI investigation and cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2024 exam.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Nashik Police detain a man in connection with the NEET paper leak following a request from Rajasthan Police.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2024 exam held on May 5th.

The government has asked the CBI to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

A team from Rajasthan Police is expected to take custody of the detained individual.

Nashik Police on Tuesday detained a man in connection with the NEET paper leak, an official said here.

Arrest Made Following Rajasthan Police Request

"A request from Rajasthan Police was received this morning for taking an individual into custody in connection with the NEET examination paper leak issue. Accordingly, Nashik police Crime Branch Unit 2 has nabbed a person," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

A team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody, he added.

NEET (UG) 2024 Exam Cancelled Amidst Allegations

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2024 exam held on May 5 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".