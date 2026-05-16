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NEET paper leak: College promises action against arrested lecturer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 16, 2026 22:17 IST

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A biology lecturer in Pune faces disciplinary action after being arrested for her alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, raising concerns about exam integrity.

NEET paper leak case

IMAGE: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A biology lecturer has been arrested for alleged involvement in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
  • The lecturer is accused of leaking NEET exam questions to students in exchange for payment.
  • The college where the lecturer works has promised disciplinary action following her arrest.
  • The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21 after reports of malpractice.

Disciplinary action will be taken against the biology lecturer arrested on Saturday by Central Bureau of Investigation for her alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, said the Pune-based college in which she works.

Biology lecture Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, part of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper-setting committee for NEET-UG held on May 3, was arrested by the CBI after being questioned by the agency at its headquarters in Delhi.

 

Lecturer's Role in NEET Exam Process

"Mandhare has been working in the junior college section since 2002 and was teaching biology to students of Classes 11 and 12 for the last 24 years. Considering her teaching experience, Mandhare was appointed by National Testing Agency for certain confidential work related to the NEET examination process," the Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce said in a statement.

The work assigned to Mandhare by NTA was "completely confidential in nature" and all correspondence and exchange of instructions were carried out directly between the agency and the concerned individual, the college statement further said.

Hence, the college administration and the parent institution had no direct connection with the process, the statement issued by college principal Dr Nivedita Ekbote said.

College Response to NEET Paper Leak Allegations

The institution further said it came to know about Mandhare's arrest in the alleged NEET-2026 paper leak case through television channels and media reports and termed the matter "serious, unfortunate and condemnable".

"The management and college administration have taken serious cognisance of the development and will initiate inquiry against the lecturer under Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Regulation Act 1981. Disciplinary action will be taken as per rules," the statement said.

Details of the Alleged NEET Scam

As per officials, Mandhare is alleged to have mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates in April 2026 through Manisha Wagmare of Pune, who was arrested on May 14, and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence.

It is alleged that Mandhare dictated leaked questions and responses to select students and took lakhs of rupees as fee. Most of these questions tallied with the questions that appeared in the examination on May 3.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.

As per NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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