Retired Faculty Detained In NEET Paper Leak Investigation

A retired faculty member has been detained in Latur by the CBI as the investigation into the NEET (UG) paper leak intensifies after the exam's cancellation due to alleged irregularities.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points CBI detains a retired faculty member in Latur, Maharashtra, in connection with the NEET paper leak investigation.

NEET (UG) 2024 exam cancelled due to alleged paper leak and irregularities.

Complaint filed by a parent alleging similarities between a mock test and the actual NEET exam.

Earlier, the CBI detained three persons from parts of Maharashtra for their alleged connection to the case.

Police questioned six persons, including coaching class staff, students and counsellors, in the paper leak case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday detained a retired faculty member of a local college in Maharashtra's Latur in connection with a probe into the alleged NEET (UG) paper leak, an official said.

Latur city is known as a coaching class hub and attracts students from across Maharashtra.

NEET Exam Cancellation and Investigation

The NEET (UG) 2024 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

Complaint Filed Over Mock Test Similarities

A parent of a student lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office here on Tuesday, claiming that 42 questions in a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute in Latur were identical to those that appeared in the NEET.

Details of the Detention and Investigation

A senior police official said the CBI team detained one retired faculty member of a college here in connection with the probe.

However, police officials are maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the identity of the detained person and details of the investigation.

It is not yet clear whether the detained person is directly connected to the coaching institutes under scrutiny or linked to some other aspect of the case.

Previous Detentions in the Case

Earlier, the police in Latur district questioned six persons, including coaching class staff, students and counsellors, in the paper leak case.

Before this, the CBI detained three persons from parts of Maharashtra for their alleged connection to the case. They are Shubham Khairnar (30) from Nashik, Manisha Waghmare from Pune and Dhananjay Lokhande (26) from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar.