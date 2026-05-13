Woman Detained In Pune Over NEET Paper Leak

A woman has been detained in Pune and handed over to the CBI for her suspected involvement in the NEET paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam and affected over 2.2 million students.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A woman has been detained in Pune in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

Pune Police detained the woman and handed her over to the CBI for further investigation.

The NEET exam was cancelled by the National Testing Agency due to the alleged paper leak.

Over 2.2 million medical aspirants are affected by the NEET exam cancellation.

A woman has been detained by Pune Police for her alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a senior official said on Tuesday.

NEET Paper Leak Investigation

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi. "We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.